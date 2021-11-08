Derry security operation: Device was aerosol can with fireworks strapped to it

The discovery of the object followed a report that a loud bang had been heard in the area at around 4.30am on Sunday morning in the Skeoge estate.

Police said it has been taken for further examination and local residents were permitted to return to their homes after an evacuation on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 638 07/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

SDLP Ballyarnett Councillor Brian Tierney has condemned those who placed the device.

Colr. Tierney said: “The discovery of a device in the Clon Elagh area of Derry on Sunday morning has caused significant disruption to residents.

“In such a recently developed estate, this worrying incident is the last thing that the many families and individuals who have chosen to set up their lives here need.

“I have been on the ground this morning talking with residents and the police and while I am pleased that the incident is now over, residents here should never be subjected to such a worrying and disruptive ordeal.