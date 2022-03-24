Derry & Strabane police issue warning after another oil theft report

There have been a number of reports over recent weeks and the latest incident was discovered at a house in The Hawthorns area of Sion Mills on Monday, but it’s believed the theft occurred sometime between March 16 and 21.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we’ve had a further report of oil theft, this time from a property in Sion Mills. If you saw anything suspicious in this area in recent days call us on 101, quoting reference number 1827 of 21/03/22. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Despite the warmer weather, you can’t let your guard down. Secure your oil tank, keep gates closed and locked.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been several reports of oil thefts across Derry & Strabane over the past few weeks. (File picture)

The spokesperson added: “These measures can prevent a theft. Neighbours, keep an eye out for each other, look out for suspicious vehicles and if you see something that doesn’t seem right, report it.