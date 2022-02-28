Derry & Strabane police warn car thieves redirecting fob signals after BMW stolen

A white BMW X5, registration number CD0 8ETH was reported stolen from Glenview Manor in Strabane shortly after 2:05am when it was seen being driven away from the area.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “We are making a number of enquiries in relation to this incident and we want to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or who knows the whereabouts of the car to call us on 101, quoting reference number 107 of 28/02/22.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

Detective Inspector Lavery has this advice for vehicle owners, especially those with keyless entry cars.

“With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob,” he said.