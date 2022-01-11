Derry woman (52) arrested by police investigating 'New IRA bomb-making activities'

A woman aged 52 has been arrested in Derry.

She has been taken to Belfast for questioning.

The PSNI said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) working alongside District Policing and Operational Support Department officers, arrested the 52-year-old woman in the Creggan area earlier today.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “The woman, who has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning, was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Today’s arrest is part of Operation Ledging, which is our ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb-making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

“Our investigation is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by violent groups.

"The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk.