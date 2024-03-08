Derry woman who assaulted woman and police and stole teeth whitening kit from chemist jailed
Michaela Edgar (33) of Glenbank Road in Derry was charged with a series of offences that occurred on dates between June and December 2022.
The assault, from December 12, 2022, occurred when Edger was said to have attacked a woman at a party.
When interviewed by police, she admitted to punching the woman but claimed it was in self-defence, saying that the victim was antagonising her.
The charge of theft occurred when Edger stole a number of items from Sweeney's Chemist. The court heard that she had paid for some items but tried to leave with others, including a purse and teeth whitening kit, totalling almost £50.
The assault on police happened on November 12 2022 when police, attending a welfare check, discovered two pregabalin tablets.
Edger was said to have kicked one of the officers when he tried to arrest her but claimed that he had been 'manhandling' her.
She also claimed that the tablets weren't her's.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Edger had pleaded at the earliest opportunity, adding that she had issues with drugs, something that contributed to all three charges.
He also said that she has 'visibly improved' and was no longer taking any sort of drugs.
Edgar was sentenced to three months in custody and was also ordered to pay a compensation order to the sum of £500 to the assault victim and £48.99 to Sweeney's Chemist.