Derry woman who assaulted woman and police and stole teeth whitening kit from chemist jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michaela Edgar (33) of Glenbank Road in Derry was charged with a series of offences that occurred on dates between June and December 2022.

The assault, from December 12, 2022, occurred when Edger was said to have attacked a woman at a party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When interviewed by police, she admitted to punching the woman but claimed it was in self-defence, saying that the victim was antagonising her.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The charge of theft occurred when Edger stole a number of items from Sweeney's Chemist. The court heard that she had paid for some items but tried to leave with others, including a purse and teeth whitening kit, totalling almost £50.

The assault on police happened on November 12 2022 when police, attending a welfare check, discovered two pregabalin tablets.

Edger was said to have kicked one of the officers when he tried to arrest her but claimed that he had been 'manhandling' her.

She also claimed that the tablets weren't her's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Edger had pleaded at the earliest opportunity, adding that she had issues with drugs, something that contributed to all three charges.

He also said that she has 'visibly improved' and was no longer taking any sort of drugs.