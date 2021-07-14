Detectives given time to question man arrested on suspicion of murder of Katie Brankin
Police have been given a 36-hour extension to continuing question man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Katie Brankin in Limavady on Monday.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:02 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 3:07 pm
Detectives from the PSNI' Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of the 37 year old at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road, have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question the 53 year old man.