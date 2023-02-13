Police at Strand Road are appealing for witnesses in relation to the theft of the ring from H Samuel jewellery store in Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry city centre.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the theft occurred on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The ring is described as a 'nine carat white gold 0.40 carat Diamond cluster ring'.

An image of the ring released by the PSNI