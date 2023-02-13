News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Diamond ring stolen from Derry jewellers

A diamond ring has been stolen from a jewellers in Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 9:23am

Police at Strand Road are appealing for witnesses in relation to the theft of the ring from H Samuel jewellery store in Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry city centre.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the theft occurred on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ring is described as a 'nine carat white gold 0.40 carat Diamond cluster ring'.

An image of the ring released by the PSNI
Most Popular

If anyone has any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1525 of 25/01/23.

Read More
Police arrested 29 for drink and drug driving over Christmas