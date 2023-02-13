Diamond ring stolen from Derry jewellers
A diamond ring has been stolen from a jewellers in Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 9:23am
Police at Strand Road are appealing for witnesses in relation to the theft of the ring from H Samuel jewellery store in Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry city centre.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the theft occurred on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
The ring is described as a 'nine carat white gold 0.40 carat Diamond cluster ring'.
If anyone has any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1525 of 25/01/23.