Discovery of dead deer suspected poaching incident as two men spotted
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Strabane are investigating after a deer carcass was found on land on Kirlish Road in Drumquin.
A report of suspected deer poaching in the area was made to police at around 4.15pm on Sunday, October 29. Two men were reportedly seen in the area where the carcass was found in a field.
Anyone who was in the Kirlish Road area between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Sunday, and saw anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, or has information about this incident, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1294 of 29/10/23.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Police Service takes all concerns regarding wildlife crime seriously, and will investigate accordingly.
“Deer are protected by law within the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.
“PSNI’s ‘Operation Wild Deer’ initiative aims to raise awareness of deer poaching, and we work in conjunction with partner agencies to help address these issues.
"It is also worth noting on occasions when officers are considering deer poaching, firearms offences may also be established.”
The PSNI warned of the potential dangers of discharging firearms on land poachers are unfamiliar with.
"Shooting on unfamiliar land is not only dangerous, but may also constitute a criminal offence and will be investigated as such,” the PSNI said.
Anyone who has concerns about wildlife crime should contact Police on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.