Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Strabane are investigating after a deer carcass was found on land on Kirlish Road in Drumquin.

A report of suspected deer poaching in the area was made to police at around 4.15pm on Sunday, October 29. Two men were reportedly seen in the area where the carcass was found in a field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who was in the Kirlish Road area between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Sunday, and saw anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, or has information about this incident, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1294 of 29/10/23.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Strabane are investigating after a deer carcass was found on land on Kirlish Road in Drumquin.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The Police Service takes all concerns regarding wildlife crime seriously, and will investigate accordingly.

“Deer are protected by law within the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

“PSNI’s ‘Operation Wild Deer’ initiative aims to raise awareness of deer poaching, and we work in conjunction with partner agencies to help address these issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also worth noting on occasions when officers are considering deer poaching, firearms offences may also be established.”

The PSNI warned of the potential dangers of discharging firearms on land poachers are unfamiliar with.

"Shooting on unfamiliar land is not only dangerous, but may also constitute a criminal offence and will be investigated as such,” the PSNI said.