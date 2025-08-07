Discovery of toxic waste in 30,000 tonne dump in Derry under investigation: organised crime report

The discovery of toxic material and products not suitable for landfill in a dump containing 30,000 tonnes of waste in Derry two years ago is being investigated by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, it has emerged.

The landfill site has been cited in the Annual Report and Threat Assessment for the Organised Crime Task Force published by the Department for Justice this week.

In a section on environmental crime the report states: “In September 2023, officers from a PSNI Neighbourhood Policing Team detected a landfill site in the Derry City area with more than 30,000 tonnes of waste buried.

"This included large amounts of toxic waste and products not suitable for landfill. This methodology is used by organised criminals to dispose of waste often from Republic of Ireland in a manner that avoids relevant taxes. DAERA is investigating the matter.”

Naomi Long

The annual report shows that during 2023/24, 576 reports of environmental crime were allocated to the Environmental Crime Unit and 403 site visits occurred.

On 84 occasions ECU provided advice and guidance around legislative responsibilities and departmental requirements regarding the management of waste and 46 formal warnings were issued, the report staes.

And in total ECU issued 10 fixed penalty notices, opened 48 enforcement files and secured 10 successful criminal convictions resulting in fines and four suspended sentences.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said work to disrupt organised crime groups had ‘delivered another year of excellent results’.

“I am grateful for all the agencies involved in delivering another year of excellent results and for their continued, relentless efforts to tackle organised criminality and seize the proceeds of crime,” she said.

“Organised crime groups show no regard for the harm they are causing to individuals and communities, they are only interested in lining their own pockets. As the results of OCTF partner agencies’ joint operations show - the harm caused to individuals and communities by these criminals will not be tolerated.”

The 94-page report outlines partners’ efforts to thwart drugs, counterfeit goods, offensive weapons and cyber crime.

During 2023/24:

61 organised crime groups operating in the North were being investigated by PSNI.

496 potential victims of modern slavery and human trafficking were referred to the National Referral Mechanism – a UK framework to identify and support victims.

222 arrests were made by the PSNI related to organised crime groups.

8,472 drug seizures were made by the PSNI.

187 restraint orders, cash seizures, lifted assets and account freezing orders were made.

Cocaine was the most seized Class A drug in the North – accounting for 94 per cent of all incidents involving Class A drugs.

Minister Long praised the OCTF partners’ collective efforts to identify emerging issues and said: “It is assessed that 75 per cent of organised crime groups are involved in the supply of drugs, so police alone seizing drugs with an estimated street value of £21m with Border Force and National Crime Agency involved in further seizures, is a significant blow to these groups.

“The excellent work and persistence in pursuing criminals who set out to exploit, threaten and spread misery across communities should not be underestimated but everybody’s help is needed to combat organised crime.”