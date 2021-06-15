Dismay as vandals torch swings in popular Derry play park

Incinerated tyre swings at the park this morning.

Aontú Councillor for the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) Emmet Doyle has expressed anger after the play facility at Ballyarnett Country Park was vandalised overnight.

The popular park is currently closed as a result.

Colr. Doyle said: “Park users take great solace and pride in the local play park and I’ve been engaging with them on wider improvements to the whole park in recent months.

"It is totally unacceptable that individuals sought to destroy a valued park for our young people overnight by burning the tyre swings and I’ve tasked officers across Council with repairing these as soon as possible so as to minimise any disruption."

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “I am absolutely disgusted that this park has been vandalised and damaged again. This is a popular park for the local area and will be a loss for parents and children alike. I will keep in contact with council to ensure that it is fixed as soon as possible.”