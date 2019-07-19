Dismay 'vicious attack' was not reported

A police inspector has expressed dismay that a vicious attack on an older man by four assailants was not reported.

Inspector Martin Mullan, who has viewed video footage of the assault, urged people to come forward if they had any information about the attack that occurred in Eden Terrace in Strabane last week.

“This incident was not reported to Police however, through enquiries conducted, police have been able to identify the victim and are following definite lines of enquiry into this serious incident.

"Police have also viewed a video of the incident that shows four men assaulting an older man in the Eden Terrace area of the town on Friday, July 12," he said.

Inspector Mullan said the fact the assault was not reported was "worrying".



“Thankfully the victim of this attack was not seriously injured however this could have been so much more serious.

"The fact that this incident was not reported to police is a worrying concern to me and I would appeal to the local people of Strabane to report all incidents to police in order for us to investigate them thoroughly and seek to bring those responsible before the courts.



“I am appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to contact officers in Strabane and allow us to investigate this vicious attack. Any witnesses can contact officers in Strabane on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” said Inspector Mullan.