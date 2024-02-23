Dissident Republican march accused charged with breaching bail by going to Spain
Stephen Murney (39) of Derrybeg Terrace, Newry faces three charges of encouraging and inciting support for a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA on April 10 and making a speech on that date which encouraged support.
At Friday's hearing the court heard that Murney went to Spain for three days in breach of his residency condition.
A prosecution barrister said that Murney was not permitted overnight stays away from his address except with permission.
It was stressed that if Murney wished to stay anywhere else he had to make an application and give details of who will be there.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that Murney must make a bail variation application if he wanted to stay anywhere else.
He was re-released on bail to appear again on February 29 for a PE.