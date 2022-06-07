'Distressed male' exited passenger seat and ran in direction of estate; police appeal

The incident is reported to have occurred last Wednesday.

Police are appealing to any persons who were travelling along the A5 in Strabane last Wednesday (June 1, 2022) between 7 and 7.30pm and may have witnessed a distressed male exiting the front passenger seat of a Grey/Silver vehicle (possibly a taxi) at the Urney Road Traffic lights.

The male is believed to have ran in the direction of Lisnafin Park, Strabane.

