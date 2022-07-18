Dog treated for injuries after being hit by motorbike in Derry

The PSNI in Derry have released details of the incident which occurred the week before last.

A spokesperson confirmed a 'man was out walking his dog on the black path behind Galliagh Park when a male riding a motorbike at speed hit the dog'.

"The rider fell off the bike and the dog had to be taken to the vet. Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were on scene almost immediately and so the rider jumped back on the bike and sped away. Unfortunately for him he dropped his mobile phone in the process," police said.

A police officer on patrol in the Galliagh area.

The PSNI said the man was tracked down, interviewed and reported for numerous driving offences.