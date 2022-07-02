Double stabbing in Belfast city centre this morning: NI appeal after man arrested

A man aged 27, arrested in connection with the incident, remains in police custody at this time.

Inspector Donna McGrady said: “Shortly after 1.15am, police were flagged down by a member of the public on Bedford Street reporting that there was a fight ongoing in the area.

“Police attended and found a male with several stab wounds to his head and chest. He was brought to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was then reported that the man with the knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street where he stabbed a second man. Police attended and the injured party received treatment from ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.

“The injuries of both men are not considered to be life threatening at this stage. We have made an arrest in connection with this and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162 of 02/07/22.”