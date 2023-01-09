Driver drove over pedestrian’s toes and crashed into Derry Walls, car and bollard

The collisions occurred after police stopped the vehicle which was speeding in the city centre.

Police in Derry are appealing for information in relation to the vehicle which struck the pedestrian during the incident in the city centre on Friday evening January 6.

Sergeant McCollum said: “Shortly after 9pm, officers stopped a vehicle at Magazine Street after it was detected speeding in the area.

The incident occurred in the Magazine Street area.

“The driver of the car – a black VW Golf, registration LG56 RDU – then made off before subsequently colliding with another vehicle, as well as the City Walls and a bollard close to where a group of people were standing.

“The vehicle also drove over one pedestrian’s toe during the incident.”

Police at Strand Road said the car is likely to be displaying damage as a result of the collisions.

“It then made off in the direction of Shipquay Street, towards the Diamond, and was last seen in the Bishop Street Without area.

"The vehicle will now be displaying damage to the front and rear windscreens and missing the driver side wing mirror.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle, or who may have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1790 of 06/01/23.”