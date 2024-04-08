Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was a reduction from almost a third of prisoners who said they had developed a problem in jail in a survey in February 2022.

East Derry MLA Claire Sugden asked the Justice Minister Naomi Long for her assessment of the trend of prisoners who, ‘while not addicted to drugs prior to being sentenced to HMP Magilligan, become so while serving their sentence’.

"The vast majority of people coming into Magilligan Prison with addiction issues will have developed that within the community. While there is data that indicates some prisoners develop addictions in prison, the indications are this number is in decline,” she said.

Magilligan prison

Ms. Long cited figures from the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJINI) prisoner survey to show the number of prisoners developing addiction issues in the jail is dropping.

“In their report of an unannounced inspection of Magilligan Prison, published in February 2022, in response to the question: ‘Have you developed a problem with illicit drugs since you have been committed to this prison,’ forty-six of the one hundred and forty three respondents indicated yes (32 per cent).

“A further prisoner survey was conducted in October 2023. In response to the question: ‘Have you developed a problem with illicit drugs since you have been committed to prison,’ forty-five of the two hundred and nine respondents indicated yes (22 per cent).

"Fourteen respondents indicated that the issue began while in Magilligan.

"This indicates that any trend of developing an addiction whilst in Magilligan is declining,” said the Justice Minister.

Ms. Long said the Prison Service was taking steps to stop the circulation of drugs in the jail.

“Prison Staff are determined to prevent illicit substances from entering the Prison and will continue to work with partners, including the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust to tackle abuse of prescription medication, and to support prisoners to address their addictive behaviour.