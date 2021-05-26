Drugs and cash seized by PSNI in Derry
A 28 year old man arrested in Derry on Tuesday on suspicion of a number of drugs and criminal property related offences has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch carried out a search of a property in Derry yesterday and seized a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs and a quantity of cash.
The man was arrested but released on bail last night.