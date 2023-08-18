Dungiven arrest by detectives probing criminality linked to PSNI data breach

Police said detectives investigating criminality linked to last week’s FoI data breach carried out a search in the Dungiven area on Friday, August 18, and made an arrest.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and is being questioned by Detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to last week’s data breach, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe”.