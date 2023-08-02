Dungiven security alert ends with ‘nothing untoward’ found
A security alert in the Ballyquin Road area of Dungiven has ended.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:19 BST
Inspector Redmond said: “A thorough search of the area has been conducted and thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.
“Police are still at the scene but the roads previously closed in the area have now reopened. We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches in the area were carried out overnight and into this morning."
The PSNI have asked people to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1887 of 01/08/23.