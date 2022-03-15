Dungiven security alert: Nothing untoward found

Feeny Road/Killunaught Road area of Dungiven

Inspector Armour said: “Police had been conducting a number of enquiries in the area following a report of suspicious activity last week.

“A number of roads had been closed during this time.

“I can now confirm that the operation has ended, and nothing untoward has been found.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding.

“I would also continue to appeal to anyone who may noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have any information which could assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1747 of 10/03/22.”