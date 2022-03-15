Dungiven security alert: Nothing untoward found
A proactive policing operation in the Feeny Road/Killunaught Road area of Dungiven has now concluded.
Inspector Armour said: “Police had been conducting a number of enquiries in the area following a report of suspicious activity last week.
“A number of roads had been closed during this time.
“I can now confirm that the operation has ended, and nothing untoward has been found.
“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding.
“I would also continue to appeal to anyone who may noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have any information which could assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1747 of 10/03/22.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.