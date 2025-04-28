Durkan ‘sickened’ by sectarian attacks in Derry, calls for calm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Durkan has called for calm after a series of sectarian incidents in Derry at the weekend which, he said, had left him ‘sickened’.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after the PSNI confirmed officers were investigating a number of incidents including damage to a bus, an assault on youths, criminal damage and disorder.

Some of the incidents which occurred in Nelson Drive, Irish Street, Top of the Hill and the Fountain, are being treated as sectarian hate crimes.

Mr. Durkan said: “I was absolutely sickened by what I've seen circulating on social media - two young men being set upon by a gang in a savage attack.

"It's being reported that this was a sectarian attack and has the potential to light the fuse on a situation that has been simmering in the Waterside for some time.

“It is important that peace prevails and no retaliation is sought, inevitably innocent people will get hurt or even worse - as I watched the video I could not help but think of my old schoolmate Paul McCauley, who died as the result of a sectarian attack in the Waterside nearly 20 years ago.

“We also saw an attack on a bus returning from a cross-community and cross-cultural football tournament in Omagh, with passengers injured by broken glass. This must have an incredibly frightening incident and this senseless violence must cease before anyone else is hurt."

The SDLP MLA called for calm and praised community leaders who have been working on the ground.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the efforts of locals community workers to stop this situation from getting worse. They do really valuable and often thankless work to support local young people, keep them out of trouble and create opportunities for them.

“I hope the two boys who were attacked make a swift recovery from their physical injuries and the undoubted psychological impact that such trauma can bring. Anyone with information about the attack should bring it to the police and those responsible must be apprehended,” said Mr. Durkan.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 989 27/04/25.

A report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/