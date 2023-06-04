Eastwood condemns attack on PSNI that left officer injured during Derry bomb alert

Alert

One officer was injured during the incident in the Aileach Road area of Ballymagroarty on Friday night.

The security alert was declared a hoax on Saturday.

Mr. Eastwood said: "Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our city. Significant disruption was caused to residents living in this area and police came under attack with damage caused to vehicles and one officer left injured.

“Police officers do a very difficult job in often challenging situations and nobody should have to face attacks of these nature while going about a day’s work.

"Our thoughts are with the injured officer, who I hope makes a quick recovery, and everyone caught up in this incident.

"Those behind this alert have no support and need to take a long, hard look at themselves and get off the backs of the local community. "They are not only putting local residents at risk, but the young people engaging in this behaviour are risking a criminal record and seriously limiting their future prospects. "People in Derry are sick to the back teeth of incidents like this intruding on their lives. I would urge those engaging in this senseless behaviour to cease once and for all before they cause any more harm to the local community.”

Chief Inspector Moyne said: “Police received a report at approximately 7.10pm on Friday, June 2 of a suspicious object that had been left in the area."As officers attended the scene to examine the object they came under sustained attack from a large group of youths.

"Petrol bombs, paint cans and pieces of masonry were thrown at police. One officer was injured, but remained on duty. A number of police vehicles were also damaged during the senseless disorder.