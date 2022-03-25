Edward Meenan killers’ minimum term to be set

Father-of-nine Edward Meenan who was murdered in in November 2018. DER2211GS â€“ 049

The date was confirmed after a review in Derry Crown Court sitting in Belfast on Friday.

Mr Meenan’s body was found in an alleyway behind Creggan Street in the early hours of the morning of November 25, 2018.

Sean Rodgers (34) of no fixed abode was found guilty last week of the murder of Edward Meenan after a six week trial and Derek Creswell (29) of King’s Lane in Ballykelly pleaded guilty to the charges during the trial.

Both men are automatically serving a life sentence and a tariff hearing will set the minimum term they will serve.

Ryan Walters (22) with an address in Crossgar was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Meenan.

Sinead White (38) of St Brecan’s Park in Derry admitted a charge of withholding information concerning an arrestable offence.

At Friday’s hearing, Judge Donna McColgan outlined the timetable she wanted followed leading up to the setting of the tariff.

She said she wanted pre-sentence reports and other reports that were going to be relied upon to be ready for May 4.

The judge said she wanted Crown submissions in relation to the tariff and also victim impact reports from the Meenan family to be ready by May 11, and then defence submissions by May 18.

A date of May 20 was set for the judge to review the case to ensure everything had been submitted and Judge McColgan said the hearing would be held the following week.