Eight alleged stalkers arrested in Derry/Strabane in first year of legislation

The PSNI have arrested 88 alleged stalkers and charged 47 across the North.

The largest number of arrests took place in Belfast 20, followed by: Newry Mourne and Down 15; Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, nine; Antrim and Newtownabbey, nine; Derry City and Strabane, eight; Mid Ulster, six; Causeway Coast and Glens, five; Lisburn and Castlereagh, four; Ards and North Down, four; Fermanagh and Omagh, four; and Mid and East Antrim, four.

The figures were released at the beginning of National Stalking Awareness Week and on the first anniversary of stalking legislation going live.

Eight alleged stalkers have been arrested in Derry/Strabane over the past year.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “We are asking the public to not ignore the red flags. If someone’s behaviour towards you is fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated, this is stalking.

“I think many people when they hear the word ‘stalking’ will think of someone lurking in the shadows. Stalking can actually take many forms and can be online as well as in person and could be someone known to you or a complete stranger.

“It is an insidious crime that takes over and destroys lives. Statistics show that people will suffer up to 100 incidents before reporting to Police. It often results in fear, trauma and a reduction in the victim’s quality of life, in some tragic cases it has resulted in murder.”

Stalking victims have anonymously shared how they have been affected, stating: “My stalker took away my feeling of freedom. Living with looking over my shoulder, at times fearing for my life.”

“On one occasion I had 155 WhatsApp messages in a few hours and was also receiving messages on two other platforms (phone messages and Facebook messenger) at the same time. With calls between.”

“One night, although he was 15 miles away, music started playing through the Bose sound system in my house. He did this through the Spotify app and then selected which device he wanted to play it on.

"I woke in the middle of the night to music playing, significant songs from our wedding etc. It was terrifying as I thought he was in the house and I’d no idea how it was happening.”

Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Aid Federation NI said: “Women’s Aid had long campaigned and greatly welcomed the introduction of specific stalking legislation here in Northern Ireland last year, as we are very clear of the direct links between Domestic Abuse and Stalking, often making leaving a coercively controlling relationship very difficult.

“Many of the women we support would often experience stalking behaviours from their perpetrator as they try to break free from the abusive relationship.

“Now that stalking is a specific offence in NI, we expect to see many more perpetrators charged under this new offence as the knowledge of the law change becomes more common amongst the public.”

Red flags may include:

• Regularly following someone and tracking their movements

• Repeatedly going uninvited to their home or workplace

• Checking someone’s internet use, email or other communications

• Hanging around somewhere they know the person often visits

•Interfering with their property

•Watching or spying on someone

•Identity theft (buying things in someone's name)