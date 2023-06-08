News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

Eight police officers in Derry were assaulted as they responded to, and dealt with calls for service in the city yesterday evening, Wednesday, June 7.
By Laura Glenn
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:05 BST

The PSNI confirmed the assaults included an officer being punched while other officers were spat on.Enquiries are ongoing, and a number of people have been arrested in relation to these incidents on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Inspector Campbell said: “Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day to assist people.”

Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’."

The PSNI said eight officers were assaulted in Derry on Wednesday.The PSNI said eight officers were assaulted in Derry on Wednesday.
The PSNI said eight officers were assaulted in Derry on Wednesday.