Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

The PSNI confirmed the assaults included an officer being punched while other officers were spat on.Enquiries are ongoing, and a number of people have been arrested in relation to these incidents on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Inspector Campbell said: “Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day to assist people.”

Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’."