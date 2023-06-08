Eight police officers assaulted in Derry
Eight police officers in Derry were assaulted as they responded to, and dealt with calls for service in the city yesterday evening, Wednesday, June 7.
By Laura Glenn
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:05 BST
The PSNI confirmed the assaults included an officer being punched while other officers were spat on.Enquiries are ongoing, and a number of people have been arrested in relation to these incidents on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
Inspector Campbell said: “Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day to assist people.”