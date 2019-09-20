Electric fence stolen outside Derry

An electric fence has been stolen in an unusual theft outside Derry.

Police are appealing for information following the report of a theft in the Ling Road area of Claudy.

Constable Karen McGuinness said: “It was reported that sometime between 8pm on Tuesday, September 17 and 6am on Wednesday, September 18, some items including electric fencing, poles, electric sensor and a green 6 volt battery were taken from an address in the area.

“I am appealing for anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who is offered these items suspicious circumstances to call us on 101, quoting reference number 179 of 18/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”