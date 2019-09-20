Electric fence stolen outside Derry

Electric fence stolen. Stock image.
Electric fence stolen. Stock image.

An electric fence has been stolen in an unusual theft outside Derry.

Police are appealing for information following the report of a theft in the Ling Road area of Claudy.

Constable Karen McGuinness said: “It was reported that sometime between 8pm on Tuesday, September 17 and 6am on Wednesday, September 18, some items including electric fencing, poles, electric sensor and a green 6 volt battery were taken from an address in the area.

“I am appealing for anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone who is offered these items suspicious circumstances to call us on 101, quoting reference number 179 of 18/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”