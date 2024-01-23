Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being asked to be vigilant if they are offered wiring for sale in the wider Derry area.

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of the theft in Drumahoe.

The cable was reported stolen from a construction site on Glenshane Road at around 7.30am on Tuesday, January 23.

It's believed the theft occurred sometime between 4pm on January 19 and the time it was reported on Tuesday morning.

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between these times and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who is offered electrical cable for sale in suspicious circumstances.