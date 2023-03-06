The jewellery was taken from a car in the Macneice Close area over the weekend.

The PSNI at Strand Road are appealing for information.

Officer confirmed that one ring is described as white gold, pear shaped with a large stone in the middle and smaller stones surrounding it. The second ring is described as white gold in a wishbone shape with a number of set small stones.

The rings are believed to have been stolen between 4.30pm on Friday, March 3, 2023 and 10.30am on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

If anyone has information that could assist police in reuniting the rings with their owner or if anyone noticed any suspicious activity in Macneice Close between these times please contact 101 quoting reference number 535 - 04/03/23. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

