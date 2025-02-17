Female pedestrian struck by car in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:10 BST

A female pedestrian was hit by a car in Derry on Friday.

Police said a man in his 20s was arrested following the report the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Strand Road area shortly after 1.30pm on February 14.

Officers from the District Support Team attended the scene, and used a drug-driving detection kit to conduct a preliminary drug test.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, as well as driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

