Fined £500 for disorderly behaviour

A man who attempted to headbutt a police officer has been fined £500.

Ryan Anthony Brace,of Trafalgar Court, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and assaulting and resisting police on June 24, 2016.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police responded to reports of a disorderly male and the 32-years-old began ‘to shout and roar’ at them.

He was asked to go home but refused and then he struck out at an officer.

Brace was arrested and attempted to headbutt an officer as they attempted to handcuff him.