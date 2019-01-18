Fingerprints found on bag containing drugs

A man who admitted being involved in drug supply to fund his own habit, is to be sentenced later today.

Paul Doherty, who can be named for the first time after an Anonymity Order was removed, pleaded guilty to three drugs offences committed between July, 2016 and November 2017. They include being concerned in an offer to supply Cocaine and Cannabis.

The 29-years-old, of Moore Walk, was arrested after his fingerprints were found on a bag containing drugs.

Derry Crown Court heard a man was walking along a road in the city when he noticed police on mobile patrol. He ran off and discarded a white bag. Officers sized the bag, which contained two smaller sandwich bags of Cannabis.

The bags were forensically tested and Doherty’s fingerprints were found.

Police searched the 29-year-old’s home and he was found to be in possession of a ‘strap list;’ £195 in cash; deal bags; scales and the remnants of drugs.

During police interview the he made no comment.

The court heard Doherty’s mobile phone was also seized and this was found to contain ‘several hundred’ messages relating to the supply of Cocaine and Cannabis.

Defence counsel, Sean Doherty, said his client’s addiction to Cannabis is the ‘root of his offending’.

The barrister said it is clear from the messages on the phone that Doherty was ‘working for another person and that he was in a significant amount of debt.’

Judge Philip Babington adjourned sentencing and Doherty was released on continuing bail until today (Friday).