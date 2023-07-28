Detectives from Strand Road are appealing for information and witnesses after the fire on Thursday, July 27.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a flat on Dungiven Road just before 6.45pm. No injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to the property.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "As enquiries continue, at this time, we are investigating this fire as arson with intent to endanger life. I want to thank the member of public who raised the alarm.

The fire occurred at a flat on the Dungiven Road.

"Had it not been for their actions, and the swift response from NIFRS colleagues, we could be dealing with a very different situation today.