Five arrested by Lyra McKee murder police released
Five men aged 20, 41, 54 and two 21 year olds arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019 in Derry have been released pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.
By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:19 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:20 am
Another man aged 26 years old who was arrested on Tuesday, March 15 remains in police custody at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.