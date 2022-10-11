Knockiniller Road

The five arrests were made as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man who was found injured in the Douglas Bridge area shortly before midday on Monday, October 10.Police said a member of the public came across the injured man walking along Knockiniller Road, at the junction of the Beagh Road and Camus Road, shortly before 12 noon.

Emergency services were called and the man, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for injuries to his face and body where he remains receiving treatment.

It's reported the man was taken from his home in Forthill Walk in Newtownstewart in a van by a number of men at around 6am on Monday, October 10.Detectives are investigating a link between this incident and a report made on Sunday, October 9, about a number of masked men smashing windows in the Forthill Walk area of Newtownstewart at around 4.30pm.

Officers responded to this report but, when they arrived in the area and at the address, no individuals were detected. Police also responded to a later report of masked men in the area at around 8.30pm but, on arrival in the area, no males were located.Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "As part of our enquiries into all these incidents, we have arrested five men - two aged 23 years old and the others aged 25, 26 and 29 years old, on suspicion of kidnapping and grievous bodily harm with intent, amongst other offences.

"All five men arrested remain in custody at this time. We have also conducted searches and house-to-house enquiries in the Newtownstewart area, and I want to thank the public for their assistance as we continue to investigate this incident in which the victim has been left suffering serious injuries.