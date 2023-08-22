Fleming/Doherty inquest told crash helmet to undergo further test firing

William Fleming and Danny Doherty were shot dead by the SAS on the morning of December 6, 1984.

Daniel Doherty (23) from the Creggan area of the city and William Fleming (19), who was from the Waterside area, died in the incident after they entered the Gransha Hospital grounds on a motorcycle.

The inquest proper opened in April but had to be adjourned due to the lack of readiness of some of the parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new date for the hearing to resume has been fixed for November of this year.

The late William Fleming who was shot dead in 1984.

On Tuesday, Fiona Doherty, King’s Counsel for the Coroner, said that the helmet worn by Doherty was going to be subjected to test firing by experts in early September.

The KC told the review hearing that just in case this test firing should damage the helmet it had been closely documented and photographed by an expert.

The review hearing was also given updates on the medical condition of several witnesses who were seeking to be excused from the inquest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Doherty told the hearing that Soldier A who is seeking a medical exemption had refused to see an expert sent by the Coroner.

The late Danny Doherty who was shot dead in December 1984.

She told the review heating that a Soldier S had agreed to be seen by an expert and that a report would by furnished in regards to another witness known as Soldier T.

Counsel for Soldier A told the hearing that his refusal to see the expert was due to his medical condition and was not meant as 'disrespect' to the hearing.

The hearing was also told that three military witnesses listed as Soldiers B, D and E were out of the jurisdiction and 'beyond the reach of the inquest.'

Two other witnesses Soldiers C and N are believed to be deceased but the Coroner has yet to see proof of that, the review hearing was told.