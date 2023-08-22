News you can trust since 1772

Fleming/Doherty inquest told SAS soldier involved in eight other incidents where people were shot

A review hearing into the deaths of two Derry men shot dead by the SAS in the grounds of Gransha on December 6, 1984, has been told one soldier involved in the incident was involved in eight other incidents where people were shot by the SAS.
By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2023
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:37 BST
William Fleming and Danny Doherty were shot dead by the SAS on the morning of December 6, 1984.William Fleming and Danny Doherty were shot dead by the SAS on the morning of December 6, 1984.
With the inquest due to resume in November into the deaths of William Fleming (19) from the Waterside and Daniel Doherty (23) from Creggan in 1984 a hearing was held to bring the Coroner up to date.

Fiona Doherty, King’s Counsel for the Coroner, said that there was 'an alphabet soup' of soldiers involved in the Gransha incident and in other incidents across the North.

One soldier identified as Soldier H was involved in eight incidents in total 'in a command capacity'.

The late Danny Doherty who was shot dead in 1984.The late Danny Doherty who was shot dead in 1984.
She said an incident in February 1984 in Dunloy which resulted in the deaths of two IRA men and a member of the SAS had also involved five soldiers involved in Gransha.

A further incident in Strabane in February 23, 1985, which resulted in the deaths of brothers David and Michael Devine and Charles Breslin also involved Soldier H as well as six other soldiers who were present at Gransha Hospital, Ms. Doherty said.

In this incident Soldiers B and G fired weapons, the hearing was told.

Dessie Hutton, KC for the next of kin, said there were similarities between many of these shootings including the fact that there were bursts of shots followed by a pause and then more shots.

He said there were 'echoes' of many of the elements in the Gransha shooting in the other incidents.

The next hearing will be on September 14.