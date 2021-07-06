Former lifeguard jailed for supplying class A drugs

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

David Jones, of Westland Street, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and MDMA between November 2018 and October 2019.

The 43-year-old also admitted possessing cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

Derry Crown Court heard police conducted a search of the defendant’s home in October 2019 and sezied approximately eight grams of cocaine, five ecstasy tablets and a grinder which contained a small amount of cannabis.

Police also seized Jones’ mobile phone.

The 43-year-old was interviewed and said he would deal drugs to a few friends to pay for his own drug and alcohol use.

He claimed that he would use up to two grams of cocaine every day.

The mobile phone was examined and revealed that the defendant had been ordering cocaine and ecstasy through WhatsApp from a named contact, who was later arrested.

Further investigations revealed that Jones bought between £13,815 and £15,573 worth of drugs from this contact between November 2018 and October 2019.

The mobile phone showed he had been selling drugs to between 15 and 20 people and also contained evidence of crypto currency being purchased and transferred to others.

Evidence was also gathered from the phone which showed he was getting drugs delivered via the postal system to different addresses in the Bogisde.

Jones had been a lifeguard for 18 years and the court was told he began using cocaine when he left this employment eight years ago.

Passing sentence, Judge Philip Babington said: “This defendant has been involved in the supply of cocaine in the city for the best part of a year with all the consequent misery that this drug causes for people in this city.”