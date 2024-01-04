Former press officer charged with sexual communication with a child to face P.E. in Derry
Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street in Derry is facing three charges of sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage a child in sexual activity and attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity.
All of the charges relate to dates between May 1, 2020 and August 18, 2021.
At Thursday's hearing, a prosecutor told the court that a date for a Preliminary Enquiry (P.E.) to decide if the case goes to the Crown Court would be held on February 29.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court during the hearing on Thursday that his client had subsequently lost his job since being charged with the offences.
The case was adjourned for review until February 1, and the accused McMonagle is currently on bail.