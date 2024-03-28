Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers conducted the search in The Old Fort area on Wednesday, March 27 and a quantity of Class A and B Drugs and cash were seized, police said.

Four men aged, 20, 20, 25 and 54 were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences and are currently in custody.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “We remain determined to remove harmful drugs from our streets and to remove money and assets from those who trade in such drugs.

PSNI

"We rely on information from the communities affected to allow us to make such seizures and continue to disrupt organised criminality.