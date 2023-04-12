Four devices found in Derry City Cemetery were 'viable pipe bombs' - PSNI

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said police believe ‘these would have been used to attack police, and cause injury to our officers’."Our colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit are continuing with their enquiries into this. At this time, the main line of enquiry is these pipe bombs are attributable to the New IRA,” he said."We urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call police or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously."

SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood MP has condemned those who planted the pipe bombs in the City Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the confirmation that these were viable devices, Derry’s MP said: “Those who planted the four suspected pipe bombs have no political mandate and no support from the people of our city that they claim to represent.

The viable pipe bombs recovered from inside the City Cemetery in Creggan.

“Planting devices in a cemetery, a place where people go to grieve and remember their loved ones, is disgusting. These actions have put Derry people in danger, and those behind it must stop for good.

“Those who carried out this act do not care about Ireland or our people, only their narrow, twisted agenda. The only way we can work towards a new Ireland is through respect, tolerance and democracy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the search operation was implemented following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb in the cemetery just after 6.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said that following subsequent searches within the cemetery grounds, a further three suspected pipe bombs were discovered and that “these devices have been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination”.

Police came under petrol bomb attack by youths as a Republican parade which had not been notified to the Parades Commission was taking place on Easter Monday.

Speaking on Tuesday police said: “For a time today, during the public safety operation, our officers again had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at their vehicles. Two vehicles were damaged, but thankfully no officers were injured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton at the time described the discovery of these devices as “a further sinister and worrying development”.