Foyle MLA expresses shock after reported assault in Waterside
The assault in which a business man was kicked in the head occurred on Saturday afternoon.
“There is no cause for such a totally unacceptable and violent act and to think of his children seeing him in this condition is just awful.
“I wish the victim of this attack a full and speedy recovery and encourage anyone with any information to come forward and assist the PSNI with its enquiries,” said the local SDLP MLA whose constituency office is located just around the corner.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that officers are investigating an assault that was reported to have occurred at the back of a shop on Spencer Road at around 4.30pm on Saturday, August 12.
It was reported that the victim of the assault was punched and kicked in his face by an assailant.
The victim was left with facial injuries requiring hospital treatment as a result of the assault.
Chief Inspector Watt said: "This was a nasty assault, and enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.
"We know this area was busy on Saturday, and our appeal is to anyone who witnessed what happened, captured footage, or has information that could assist us, to get in touch with us."The number to call with information is 101 quoting the reference number 1295 of 12/08/23. You can also make a report to the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.