Fresh reports of Hallowe’en image of person in army fatigues with Palestine flag labelled HAMAS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A photograph that appears to show an individual walking across Guildhall Square with a fake gun and a headband with writing in Arabic script was shared widely on social media this week.

The word ‘HAMAS’ was superimposed on the image that was circulating online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "We have received a number of reports of a person dressed in a uniform in the city centre of Derry/Londonderry during the Halloween festival.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry police commander Nigel Goddard

"We are also aware of additional images circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing.

The fresh reports were received after Ch/Supt. Goddard said police believed the image may have been fake although he remained open-minded.

He said: “We have made a number of enquiries in relation to an image on social media purporting to show a person in Guildhall Square in Derry/Londonderry dressed in a uniform with 'HAMAS' spelt on the picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These enquiries to establish if the image is genuine have included a public appeal and a check of city centre CCTV. As of today, Thursday 2 November, we have not had any reports of anyone seeing this person in Guildhall Square dressed in this way, or found any other images online.

“At this time, and while I remain open-minded, with the checks we have conducted, with no other sightings reported to us from members of the public, or from police officers on duty reporting seeing this person, I believe this is a fake image.

"Whatever the intention of this image was, it serves as a timely reminder that not everything online is as it seems.”

After Hallowe’en Chief Superintendent Goddard said no officer who was on duty in the city centre had observed the person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad