Gardai in Inishowen increase checkpoints and visibility after thefts and burglaries

Gardai in Inishowen have increased visibility and patrols and are engaging with the PSNI in relation to a recent number of thefts and burglaries in the peninsula.

Garda Superintendent Shaun Grant told the Journal they are investigating a number of thefts reported between 7 and 9 January in the Quigley’s Point, Culdaff and Malin areas, including a burglary at a shop in Culdaff on January 9.

He said that Gardai are currently cross-referencing these incidents with others that occurred in Inishowen in December and are engaging further with the PSNI in respect of ‘identifying potential suspects in the matter’.

Supt Grant added how it is also ‘clear’ that a number of thefts are occurring in farmyards and sheds overnight in the peninsula and appealed to people to ‘target harden’ sheds to ensure locks are of a sufficient standard and to check premises to ascertain if items or missing or if there has been ‘any interference’.

Gardai are investigating.

He encouraged people to be vigilant and asked that any such incidents are reported to Gardai and encouraged anyone who may see suspicious activity or persons and vehicles in their area to report it to Gardai.

Supt Grant confirmed that Gardai have increased their visibility and checkpoints in the peninsula.