Gardai in Inishowen increase checkpoints and visibility after thefts and burglaries
Garda Superintendent Shaun Grant told the Journal they are investigating a number of thefts reported between 7 and 9 January in the Quigley’s Point, Culdaff and Malin areas, including a burglary at a shop in Culdaff on January 9.
He said that Gardai are currently cross-referencing these incidents with others that occurred in Inishowen in December and are engaging further with the PSNI in respect of ‘identifying potential suspects in the matter’.
Supt Grant added how it is also ‘clear’ that a number of thefts are occurring in farmyards and sheds overnight in the peninsula and appealed to people to ‘target harden’ sheds to ensure locks are of a sufficient standard and to check premises to ascertain if items or missing or if there has been ‘any interference’.