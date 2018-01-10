Gardaí make national appeal to find missing man

Gardaí have made a national appeal for help in locating a missing 89 year-old man.

William Busher was last seen on the January 4, 2018 in the Kilmore Quay area of Wexford and was reported missing by family members on January 5, 2018.

Mr. Busher is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height, of medium build and short grey hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Investigating officers are asking farmers/homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses and also hotel and bed and breakfast owners to check guest lists etc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.