Gardai seize 500 suspected cannabis plants in Donegal 'growhouse' at industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The searches were conducted by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local members from Ballyshannon District at an address in the town.

A spokesperson said: “During the course of the search, a large scale growhouse was located with cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The drugs seized comprised 500 cannabis plants and 13.5kg of cultivated cannabis herb. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Some of the suspected cannabis plants seized.

"Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this growhouse and seizure, to contact the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”