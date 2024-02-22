Gardai seize 500 suspected cannabis plants in Donegal 'growhouse' at industrial estate
The searches were conducted by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by local members from Ballyshannon District at an address in the town.
A spokesperson said: “During the course of the search, a large scale growhouse was located with cannabis plants at various stages of growth.
"The drugs seized comprised 500 cannabis plants and 13.5kg of cultivated cannabis herb. The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
"Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this growhouse and seizure, to contact the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”
Gardai confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.