Gérard 'Shorty' Hampson died as a result of third party action, coroner rules

Gérard Hampson

At the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Gérard Hampson (53) of Northland Road in Derry the Coroner Joe McCrisken said that he believed that the dead man had died on November 30, 2007.

He ruled that Mr. Hampson was 'placed or pushed into the water and this was done while he was heavily intoxicated.'

Mr. Hampson disappeared at the end of November 2007 and after appeals from his family and a search on both sides of the border his naked body was found on the shores of Lough Neagh on January 9, 2008.

Coroner McCrisken ruled that it was 'highly likely' Mr. Hampson's clothing was removed by a third party.

He outlined the circumstances of the disappearance of the deceased and said that forensics had linked him to a kidnapping in Mullingar and the PSNI were actively seeking him at the time of his disappearance.

He recounted statements from a Witness X and a Witness Y and said X had told Y he and two others had killed Mr. Hampson and added it was 'the hardest thing he ever had to do holding that man under the water'.

The other two men mentioned in the statement are both deceased.

The Coroner said that he could not get involved in attributing criminal or civil liability but he ruled out suicide, natural cause or accident as a cause of death.

Coroner McCrisken commended the Hampson family for their 'patience and fortitude' over the last number of years.