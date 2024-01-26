Gillian Kearney is new temporary Area Commander for Derry and Strabane
Chief Superintendent Kearney took up her new role on January 5, although she is no stranger to the city.
“I started off my career in policing in the North West in Derry/Londonderry as a probationary constable almost 24 years ago, and have been back in a number of different roles over the years.
“I welcome the opportunities and challenges this new post will bring. It is a privilege to continue the strong partnership approach built up over many years to tackle the issues that matter most in local communities.
“I’m fortunate to be working alongside a senior command team with considerable experience policing in the North West, and look forward to getting to know our partners and the wider community,” said the new Derry and Strabane Area Commander.