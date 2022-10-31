Mark H Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Mr Durkan expressed his ‘frustration’ that local people had to be forced from their homes.

The Foyle MLA said on Monday afternoon: “Residents in the Glen area have been evacuated from their homes today following the discovery of a suspicious device.

“I attended the scene and spoke with local people, many of the elderly, who have been evacuated from their homes on such a wet, miserable morning.

"They’re now being forced to make alternative arrangements with family or friends as this incident continues.

“I hope this alert can be dealt with as quickly as possible to allow residents to return to their properties. No-one in the community needs or wants this type of disruption.”