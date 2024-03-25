Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PSNI Sergeant Garth Bennett said: “Graffiti daubed on walls and murals was reported to police on March 22 at locations in the Irish Street and Fountain Estate areas.

"A number of murals have been damaged as well as a wall of a community centre and the wall of another building.

“These incidents are being investigated as sectarian hate crimes and our appeal to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 1806 of 22/03/24.”

People are also advised they can also make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Darren Guy has hit out after one mural dedicated to the William King Memorial Flute Band was defaced in what has been described as a sectarian attack.